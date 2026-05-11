North Park University Ranked as a Best Value Institution

North Park University ranked first among Chicago schools in SmartAsset’s 2026 ranking of the best-value American small colleges and universities.

SmartAsset assessed more than 1,000 regionally accredited schools with undergraduate enrollments of 5,000 or fewer students in the United States, focusing on overall affordability, graduation rates, and median earnings of former students 10 years after enrollment. The list included 75 schools in total, and North Park ranked first among Chicago schools, second among Illinois schools, and 43rd overall.

SmartAsset is a financial technology company that provides free tools and content to help users make informed financial decisions. Access the list and read more about the methodology.