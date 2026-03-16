North Park Women’s Soccer Named CCIW Coaching Staff of the Year

For the first time in North Park University history, the women’s soccer team’s coaching staff—Head Coach Emma (Lundeen) Woodley BS ’15, MBA ’17 and assistant coaches Abby Balmaseda BS ’25, Lucy Clark MOL ’25, and Corinne Cole MA ’23—earned the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Coaching Staff of the Year award for their 2025 regular season performance.

Woodley, who played as a student before becoming a graduate assistant and eventually head coach, led the Vikings to multiple program records this season, including a program-best second-place conference finish, the program’s first CCIW Tournament appearance and win, a CCIW Tournament championship appearance, four all-conference selections, and six CCIW wins.

The team also posted a six-game winning streak in October 2025, finishing the season with a 9–7 record, making it their most successful season yet. Read more about the historic season.