North Parker Directs Feature Film Green and Gold

Anders Lindwall NPU ’05 made his directorial debut with Green and Gold, a feature-length film released in January.

Based on true events, the movie stars Craig T. Nelson and tells a heartfelt story about a Wisconsin farmer who risks everything by betting on the Green Bay Packers to win the Super Bowl. Audiences have praised it for its emotional depth and strong character-driven narrative.

Rooted in their upbringing within faithful Christian communities, Lindwall and his brother Davin Lindwall—who produced the film—prioritized subtly yet meaningfully incorporating their faith into the story. Their father, Edward Lindwall BA ’77, is a North Park graduate alongside their sister Krista Lindwall BA ’07, BS ’07.

In characteristic North Parker spirit, local alumni gathered to watch the premiere at a nearby theater.

Read more in the Chicago Sun-Times and The Collision.