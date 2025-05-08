North Parkers Learn Methods to Disagree Better in Van Der Meid Workshop

About 25 students, faculty, and staff convened in the Magnuson Center on April 23 to learn how to have better conversations with people whose opinions differ from their own. The “Disagreeing Better” workshop, led by Braver Angels of Illinois, was a Catalyst on Campus event sponsored by the Van Der Meid Lecture in American Politics.

The session, held in preparation for the Van Der Meid lecture in October, was led by Laura Piemonte and Ralph Beck, co-heads of Braver Angels, a nonprofit national organization committed to improving political dialogue.

“Polarization is the one problem that ensures all other problems won’t be solved,” Beck said in his introductory comments. “It’s important to respect all opinions and remember that not everyone in the room will share the same views.”

Attendees then divided into pairs, discussing hot-button topics such as immigration, gun control, climate change, and birthright citizenship. Afterward, the groups reconvened to discuss ways they learned how to listen better, acknowledge other opinions, and grow.

Participants concluded the workshop by creating a “pledge wall” on which they wrote specific instances where they will employ their new skills.