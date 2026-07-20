North Parkers Visit the Silicon Valley of Northern Europe

Estonia is a powerhouse of technological innovation—nine students had the privilege of visiting this summer at no cost.

Skylar Bryl BS ’26, a Master of Arts in Athletic Training student, is involved in Freedom Forum, a student-led organization that empowers its members through hands-on leadership opportunities and intellectual exploration. Freedom Forum hosts various activities and immersive travel experiences that examine how economic freedom operates and benefits communities.

Bryl serves as the chief marketing officer, creating social media content to promote the organization’s events and mission. Although she did not study business, Bryl strongly believes in Freedom Forum’s fundamental principles, particularly the freedom of choice in labor. She stated, “This program opened my eyes to expanding my career possibilities in the future. I discovered my interests extend beyond just athletic training, and it has also provided me with excellent opportunities to build professional leadership skills and network.”

From May 9–18, Bryl and her cohort traveled to Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, where they learned about the country’s rich history and its unique journey to reclaiming independence. They also explored Estonia’s e-citizenship program, which allows many services to be completed online, such as starting a business in fewer than 15 minutes, voting in elections, and submitting marriage and divorce applications.

One of Bryl’s favorite moments from the trip was hiking through the Viru Bog in Lahemaa National Park. She enjoyed learning about Estonian cultural heritage and folklore while experiencing the beautiful natural surroundings.

While Bryl has traveled to various locations during her time with Freedom Forum, her time in Estonia stands out as an experience she will carry with her forever.