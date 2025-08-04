North Park’s SMAT to Offer Violin Lessons to Local Youth

For the first time, North Park University’s Community Music Academy (NPU CMA) will offer violin instruction to youth ages five–18 who live on the North and Northwest Sides of Chicago, thus filling a gap in local music education.

The fee-based group classes will be offered Saturday mornings on NPU’s campus and promote understanding of musical concepts, develop fine and gross motor skills and competency, and encourage social belonging through peer-learning experiences. Parents attend all classes and assist with home practice. Demonstration days for families will happen on the final days of each term.

Classes begin on September 6 and will be taught by NPU Collaborative String Pedagogue, Professor Jennifer Dunne, who has performed at every major concert venue in Chicago with dozens of professional music organizations.

“The NPU CMA provides a unique opportunity for the local youth to work with a university professor in our state-of-the-art facilities,” Dunne said. “Musical education allows students to attain skills of concentration and develop a sense of high self-esteem and experience the joy of music.”

Classes, which meet weekly for two 15-week terms, are open to any pre-college-age student interested in beginning to study violin or those who have been playing violin but are looking for another opportunity to hone their skills in a group setting.

Learn more and register here.