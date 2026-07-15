NPTS Alumnus Featured in Chicago Tribune

North Park Theological Seminary (NPTS) alumnus Edgar Torres MA ’16 was featured on the front page of the June 28 issue of the Chicago Tribune. The article, titled “Reflections on citizenship,” is a collection of stories of Chicagoans who have recently become United States citizens.

Torres reflects on his own immigration and path to citizenship while sharing that, as an Evangelical Covenant Church pastor, he speaks to his congregation about the Biblical command to care for one’s neighbor and how Christians can live that out in today’s world.

Read more at the Chicago Tribune.