NPU Alumna Brings Damaged Clothing Back to Life

Has your dog ever left a tear in your favorite puffer jacket? Or has your pants’ zipper gotten caught? Marijke Stob BA ’12 knows how to salvage your clothing items and keep them out of the trash bin.

Stob graduated from North Park with a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and is the owner of Super Bloom Gear Repair, a small business in Whitefish, Montana, dedicated to repairing all clothing items, including knitwear, technical bags, and her specialty: zippers.

Textile waste is rapidly piling up in landfills, and Stob’s mission through Super Bloom Gear over the past 10 years has been to provide people with the option to repair and extend the life of their items rather than discard them. If they aren’t repairable, she makes sure to transition them into something else, hoping to play her part in reducing waste.

Read more about Stob and Super Bloom Gear Repair at Whitefish Pilot.