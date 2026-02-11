NPU Celebrates MLK Day with Local Activist

Renowned local activist Dr. Ameena Matthews brought a message of peace to North Parkers who gathered last month to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“We’re in some serious, crazy times,” Matthews said. “We have to come together to combat the evil to make peace for our families and our communities.”

Matthews, CEO of Pause for Peace, an organization founded on her expertise in mediation, activism, and behavioral practice, describes herself as a peacekeeper and violence interrupter. She spoke about being raised by a single grandmother who taught her to embrace her community by caring for one another.

“Stay focused, no matter what comes across that phone,” said Matthews, whose work is highlighted in The Interrupters, a documentary that aired at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival and highlighted the work of those looking to end entrenched cycles of violence.

“Check in on people’s mental health, show compassion. Let’s have conversations we know will be going on for a few more years, so we can battle violence,” Matthews said.

The event, which featured lunch and fellowship, was hosted by Director of Intercultural Student Affairs Rashad Hanna, who opened with prayer and a special tribute to civil rights icon King.

Watch The Interrupters on PBS.