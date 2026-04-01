NPU Community to Light Up Campus for Blue & Gold Day

Members of the North Park community will convene on April 8 to celebrate Blue & Gold Day, a 24-hour fundraising event that supports North Park students.

This year, everyone is encouraged to “light the way” for future North Parkers by wearing blue and gold; posting about Blue & Gold Day on social media and tagging @npualumni; and contributing a gift of any size, whether it’s $5 or $100.

Contributions will go toward three funds:

The North Park Fund supports every student every day. It funds financial aid and scholarships, enriches student services, advances campus infrastructure, and strengthens academic support, all of which allow our students to grow into lives of significance and service. The Student Care Fund provides practical support to students facing financial difficulties so they can continue to focus on their education. It covers costs like transportation, food, rent, textbooks, and medical bills. The Viking Club enhances all athletic programs by improving infrastructure and supporting student-athletes in their health, wellness, and academic endeavors. It provides our Vikings the best student-athlete experience possible and advances our athletic programs.

Last year, the North Park community raised $318,000 for Blue & Gold Day. Follow the 2026 campaign’s progress and make your gift on April 8 on the GiveCampus page.