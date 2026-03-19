NPU Music Professor Nominated for Prestigious Juno Award

North Park University’s Music Department Chair and Stephen J. Hendrickson Professor of Music Dr. Julia Davids is nominated for a Juno Award for Classical Album of the Year (Large Ensemble) as part of the Canadian Chamber Choir (CCC), for which she is the artistic director and a founding member. The CCC is Canada’s only professional choir with national representation.

In her work at North Park, Davids directs the university choir and chamber singers and teaches choral conducting and music education. She is also the music director of the North Shore Choral Society, a 130-voice amateur community choir, and serves as director of music ministries at Trinity United Methodist Church, Wilmette.

The highly esteemed Juno Awards are the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys and will take place on March 28. Read more about the group and its nomination.