NPU Recognizes Students, Faculty, and Alumni at Intercultural Awards Ceremony

This spring, the North Park community honored the hard work of students, faculty, and alumni who promote campus diversity at the annual Intercultural Awards Ceremony.

“This ceremony is about celebrating the richness, diversity, and faith that shape North Park University,” President Mary K. Surridge said in her opening remarks. “Here, identity is not formed in isolation, but through the beautiful tapestry of the people and the cultures that God has brought together.”

Before presenting the awards, Director of Intercultural Student Affairs Rashad Hanna acknowledged students’ diligence in the numerous events they facilitated throughout the academic year, emphasizing that all their work “has culminated in this one moment in time for us to celebrate you.”

Below are the 2026 award recipients:

The Champion of Diversity Award: Counseling Psychology Program Coordinator and Academic Advisor Hannah Barbosa

Counseling Psychology Program Coordinator and Academic Advisor Hannah Barbosa Director’s Award: Jenna Jawhar

Jenna Jawhar Honors Convocation Diversity Award: Shyamkumar Mishra

Shyamkumar Mishra Impactful Alumni Award: Odalis Arcadio BA ’20

Odalis Arcadio BA ’20 Academic RSO of the Year Award: North Park Club of Engineering

North Park Club of Engineering Intercultural Registered Student Organization (RSO) of the Year Award: East Asian Student Association

East Asian Student Association Social RSO of the Year Award: Christian Student Organization

Senior student leaders received hand-stitched graduation stoles, presented by President Surridge and Provost Dr. Francisco X. Gaytán.