NPU’s Student Government Association Hosts National Training Conference

North Park University’s (NPU) Student Government Association (SGA) hosted the American Student Government Association’s (ASGA) Chicago Student Government Training Conference in late October.

ASGA Executive Director Butch Oxendine and North Park’s SGA President Davianna Schuh ran the daylong meeting. Sessions included “Movement Making: Mental Health and Students’ Rights Advocacy” and “Managing Multiple Priorities: Important vs. Urgent,” offering students the opportunity to share ideas, learn from one another, and discover new ways to refine their student governments.

Schuh greeted students with a powerful welcome speech, encouraging them to utilize their important roles on campus to promote equality and justice. Following the welcome, many distinguished presenters, including Prairie State College President Dr. Michael Anthony and CliftonStrengths facilitator Dr. Vicky Gooden, hosted sessions for students.

ASGA holds three to four regional conferences annually, and North Park has the honor of hosting several of them. With this duty, NPU provides food, ensures that sessions run smoothly, and partners with neighboring universities to recruit other SGAs from varying schools.