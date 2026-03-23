Performance and Service Awards Recognize Outstanding Music Students

North Park’s School of Music, Art, and Theatre (SMAT) handed out awards this month to music students who show artistic excellence and contributions to the community.

“These awards are a chance to celebrate our incredible students,” said Music Department Chair and Stephen J. Hendrickson Professor of Music Dr. Julia Davids. The awards are special, she said, because they are given by a panel of guest judges who come to campus to meet students, learn about their backgrounds and stories, and experience their performances.

This year’s first-place SMAT undergraduate award went to Christopher Comanescu, who performed Paolo Tosti’s “Non t’amo Più,” while second place went to Aiana Omurova for her performance of the first movement of Joseph Hayden’s Sonata in F Major.

For the graduate division, first place went to Tierra Whetstone, who performed “Habanera” from Georges Bizet’s Carmen, with second place going to Grace Zieman’s performance of “Glitter and be Gay” from Leonard Bernstein’s Candide.

The service awards were given to Grace Zieman and Yash Pawar, both of whom display leadership through mentorship and the cultivation of connection, Davids said.