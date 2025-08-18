President Surridge, Vice President Nevergall Featured in Advancement Magazine

North Park University President Mary K. Surridge and Vice President for Advancement Mike Nevergall MNA ’13 discussed their strong partnership in a recent article for Currents, the magazine of the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE).

They discussed their unique position at North Park, where Surridge held Nevergall’s position before his hiring. Nevergall emphasized that he sees that as an asset: “The relationship capital [the president] has built over the years—it is her superpower, and it opens doors.”

Reflecting on her various positions throughout her career, President Surridge said, “Even as I think about what our institutional challenges are now, I am filing through my memory thinking about generous alumni and friends who may resonate with a particular need.”

Read more at CASE.