Nine Named to North Park University Board of Trustees

Michael Harper

Michael Harper earned a BA in economics from North Park University in 1980. From 1978–80, he led the North Park Vikings to three consecutive Men’s Basketball NCAA Division III National Championships. His jersey (#33) was retired in 1981, and in 1988 he was entered into the North Park University Viking Hall of Fame. In 2005 Michael was honored with the North Park University Distinguished Alumni Award.

From 1980–88, Michael played basketball professionally, first for the Portland Trailblazers and then in Europe (Italy, France, and Spain). He was a three-time All-American, a Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA Tournament recipient, became the 56th pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and is considered by some to be the greatest D3 Men’s basketball player ever.

In addition to serving as an assistant coach at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, OR, Michael has worked as an insurance agent since 1991. In 2010 he founded the Grassharper Foundation, whose mission is to help children, families, and local community members through fundraising, community outreach, and collaboration with local nonprofit organizations.

Of his North Park experiences, Michael has said, “I can sum up the importance of NPC on my life as a beginning to an incredible adventure. North Park turned a little kid from the South Side of Chicago into a world-traveled giant. North Park provided the environment for growth. Safe and secure housing. An outstanding athletic experience. A challenging academic curriculum. But most importantly, North Park surrounded me with dedicated and caring people. I had a choice to attend any school I wished. I am extremely thankful North Park chose me.”

Michael and his wife, Lisa, have three children and live in West Linn, OR.