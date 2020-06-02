North Park Alum and CPS Teacher Kelly Vetter Featured on NBC 5 Chicago

Kelly (Sladkey) Vetter, North Park School of Education C’11 (BEEd, Magna Cum Laude) talks about her day as a Chicago Public School (CPS) teacher in a Channel NBC 5 series, Coronavirus in Illinois: A Day in the Life During the Pandemic.

A second-generation Viking and member of the Graduates of the Last Decade (GOLD) Committee, Vetter currently teaches science and social studies to seventh- and eighth-graders. As a special education teacher with CPS, Vetter is passionate about co-teaching in an inclusion setting.

Sitting at her kitchen table while her one-year-old son naps, Vetter manages her dual role as stay-at-home mom engaging her three-year-old son in a 15-minute activity alongside developing remote learning plans to add to students’ Individualized Education Plans (IEPs). Later in the day, Vetter perches her laptop on a box containing toddler supplies while reviewing vocabulary words with a student.

To see Vetter’s first-hand experience balancing stay-at-home parenting with distance teaching, watch the Channel NBC 5 feature video “A Day in the Life: CPS Teacher Kelly Vetter”.