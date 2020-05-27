North Park Alum and ICU Nurse Sommar Johnson Featured on NBC 5 Chicago

Sommar Johnson, North Park School of Nursing C’13 (BSN) and G’20 (MSN), talks about her day as an ICU nurse caring for COVID-19 patients in an NBC 5 Chicago series, Coronavirus in Illinois: A Day in the Life During the Pandemic.

A third-generation Viking, Johnson currently works at Swedish Hospital. Alongside other Day in the Life stories, including a North Park alum CPS teacher, social worker, and truck driver, Johnson tours Swedish Hospital’s medical supply storage closet, hallways, and patient room. Humbly describing the intensity of the long shifts caring for COVID-19 patients, the overflow of patients, and seriousness of the virus, Johnson embodies North Park’s School of Nursing distinctives — collaborative, skillful, passionate, ethical, and knowledgeable.

To see Johnson’s first-hand experience on the floor of Swedish Hospital as an ICU nurse, watch the NBC 5 Chicago feature video “A Day in the Life: ICU Nurse Sommar Johnson.”