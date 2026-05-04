North Park Alumnus Becomes Comic Artist Superstar

North Park University alumnus Daniel Warren Johnson BA ’09, who majored in art and earned K–12 licensure from the university in 2011, has reached superstar comic artist status, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Last year, Johnson wrote and drew the annual edition of DC Comics’ Absolute Batman, which led to his recognition as one of the most popular artists in the current comic book world. He and the comic’s regular monthly artist, Nick Dragotta, are becoming two of the biggest names in the industry and are “at the center of a seismic shift” back to artists “driving sales [and] fans” alongside writers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Johnson taught himself to draw his favorite characters from comics like Power Rangers and Transformers as a child. He later wrote and drew the latter in adulthood, the first issue of which sold more than 100,000 copies and earned two Eisner Awards, the industry’s equivalent of the Academy Awards. It was his first breakthrough.

By the time DC Comics offered Johnson the opportunity to work on their popular Absolute Universe, he was rapidly gaining acclaim as a writer and artist. That trend continued, with his Absolute Batman Annual No. 1 selling more than 150,000 copies and going through second and third printings.

Read more about Johnson and the trend at The Hollywood Reporter.