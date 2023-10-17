North Park Alum Tapped for Dream Comic Book Project

Albany Park resident Daniel Warren Johnson BA ’09, Cert ’11, has been making significant strides in the world of comics. After earning the Best Publication for Teens Eisner Award earlier this year, he is now spearheading the official Transformers comic book’s relaunch as both writer and artist.



For Johnson, this Transformers project is both a dream and a challenge. He has to find ways to make the blocky Transformers appear dynamic, with his collection of toys serving as inspiration.



Johnson has contributed to major publishers like Marvel Comics and DC Comics, but his independent works, such as Murder Falcon and Do a Powerbomb, truly highlight his creative prowess. Read more about Johnson and his work at Block Club Chicago.