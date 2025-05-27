North Park Dance Team Takes Top Prize at National Championship 

In April, North Park University’s (NPU) dance team won the NCAA Division III Team Performance category for the first time in program history at the College Classic National Championship in Orlando, Florida

Thirteen North Park student-athletes attended the competition and master classes, eight of whom were in the group that competed in the Division III Team Performance category. Twelve team members competed and placed ninth in the Division III Pom category.

North Park attended the event for the first time in 2024, taking sixth place in Division III Pom and eleventh in Division III Jazz.

“Winning the national championship title this year meant everything to us,” said Head Coach Kim Maljak. “We worked hard, committed lots of time to practicing, and were dedicated to perfecting our last-minute changes to the routine. Because of that dedication, we became North Park’s first-ever national champion dance team!”

As champions, North Park brought home a trophy, custom jackets, rings, and a banner, which will hang from the balcony in NPU’s Helwig Recreation Center.

The College Classic National Championship, according to organizer Dance Team Union, emphasizes the athletic and creative aspects of dance, recognizing each team’s unique qualities and individuality. Teams from across the county competed for titles in various dance styles, with the winners of the preliminary rounds advancing to the final and battle rounds.