North Park Hires Advisor to Support and Retain First-Year STEM Students

North Park University has received a prestigious grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to create a new advisor position dedicated to supporting first-year students majoring in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

The three-year, $500,000 NSF grant will fund the hiring of Claudia Gonzalez, who has a Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling, as the advisor for first-year STEM students. As a former admissions counselor at St. Augustine College, Gonzalez is well-equipped to guide students through the challenges of their demanding majors.

“At North Park, we are dedicated to providing our students with the tools, mentorship, and faith-centered support they need to succeed,” said Matthew Schau, professor of biology. “Claudia’s experience and passion for helping students navigate the complexities of college life will have a lasting impact on the success of our first-year STEM students.” Schau was assisted in securing the grant by Evelyn Aucutt, senior director of academic engagement and student success, Kurt Sheu, assistant professor of mathematics, and Ekaterini Koutsouris, advisor for advanced education in the health professions.

Gonzalez will provide personalized guidance to students as they adjust to the demands of college coursework. Her efforts will focus on enhancing retention rates, which is crucial given the national trend of high attrition rates among STEM students—especially women and students of color. According to 2024 data from the American Society for Engineering Education, nearly 13% of STEM majors leave their programs after the first year.

“It’s critical to create an environment where students feel supported and connected from day one,” Gonzalez said. “Having someone help them with everything from academic challenges to personal concerns can make all the difference. As a first-generation college student, I know how important it is to have a support system.”

Gonzalez will also teach an introductory psychology course to help students develop the foundational skills they need to succeed in college. Topics will include everything from navigating a syllabus to understanding the importance of faculty office hours.

North Park University offers a wide variety of STEM majors, including pre-medicine, pre-dentistry, biochemistry, and biotechnology. It remains committed to fostering a diverse, inclusive, and faith-centered environment where all students can succeed.