North Park Partnership with Taipei Economic and Cultural Office Opens Doors for Study Abroad Scholarships

A grant awarded to Tunghai University includes scholarships North Park students can apply for and receive. As one of six designated schools for the Excellent Mandarin Program (EMP) scholarships, TECO has been an ongoing supporter of North Park since 2009 when their Director General and the Director of Culture and Education Division visited campus. “Everybody works together so universities like North Park can have the freedom to choose this program,” said the current TECO Director General, Johnson Sen Chiang.

Aligning the EMP scholarship so students can study Mandarin abroad can also fulfill part of the two-semester general education foreign language requirement.

North Park has received a grant to offer 25 passports set aside for Freshman to participate in these types of academic programs. For many, embarking on the EMP program would commemorate the first stamp on their passport—and a once in a lifetime learning experience.