North Park Partnership with Taipei Economic and Cultural Office Opens Doors for Study Abroad Scholarships

Students wanting to study abroad and learn Mandarin in Taiwan has traditionally relied upon a formal Mandarin language curriculum and having the financial means. Removing barriers—both financial and on-campus Mandarin classes–has now made it possible for the enthusiastic, study abroad-minded student. Thanks to a partnership between North Park and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Chicago, including partner school, Tunghai University, students can apply for scholarships to study Mandarin in Taiwan.
“By leveraging strengths through partnership programming, we can make our three distinctives—Christian, city-centered, and intercultural—come to life,” said North Park’s Provost, Dr. Michael Carr.
A grant awarded to Tunghai University includes scholarships North Park students can apply for and receive. As one of six designated schools for the Excellent Mandarin Program (EMP) scholarships, TECO has been an ongoing supporter of North Park since 2009 when their Director General and the Director of Culture and Education Division visited campus. “Everybody works together so universities like North Park can have the freedom to choose this program,” said the current TECO Director General, Johnson Sen Chiang.
Aligning the EMP scholarship so students can study Mandarin abroad can also fulfill part of the two-semester general education foreign language requirement.
North Park has received a grant to offer 25 passports set aside for Freshman to participate in these types of academic programs. For many, embarking on the EMP program would commemorate the first stamp on their passport—and a once in a lifetime learning experience.
“I am proud that we are able to provide this opportunity to our students for learning Mandarin in Taiwan,” said Associate Professor of Biology Timothy Lin, who also spearheaded the EMP scholarship program at North Park.
For more information on the EMP and other study abroad programs, please contact Tessa Zanoni, Assistant Director, Office of International Affairs.