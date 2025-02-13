North Park Secures Top 50 Spot for Best Universities for International Students

North Park University is proud to announce its recognition from Study Abroad Aide as one of the top 50 Best Christian Colleges and Universities for International Students 2025. Study Abroad Aide is an independent database for prospective students looking for the next step in their educational journey.

This ranking recognizes the university’s priority in creating an inclusive, intercultural environment where students from around the world can collaborate and learn. Of the more than 3,000 undergraduate, graduate, and seminary students currently enrolled, more than 300 are international students, collectively coming from more than 50 countries.

North Park University has a dedicated department for international students: the Office of International Affairs (OIA). OIA guides international students as they navigate life in the United States, from understanding their visa, to enrolling in insurance, to paying taxes, to applying for a driver’s license. OIA also hosts events for international students, helping them connect with clubs and activities on campus and making North Park and Chicago a home away from home.

Enrolled students, parents, or those looking to research North Park’s benefits for international students can visit its web page to learn more.