North Park Student Receives Prestigious Musical Award

North Park University (NPU) senior Osbeida Alvarez, who will earn her Bachelor of Arts in Music with a concentration in composition this spring, has received the Presser Foundation’s 2025–26 Undergraduate Scholar Award, which amounts to $3,000.

The award supports music students who have achieved a high level of musical excellence, demonstrated leadership and service, and contributed to an inclusive community. Alvarez, who plays the oboe, plans to pursue a graduate degree in music education. She said she chose the oboe because she wanted to learn to play her favorite piece, “The Duck” from Peter and the Wolf, and use her skills to perform in church.

“My time at North Park has helped me learn a very important lesson—that ‘the show must go on!’” Alvarez said. “It also taught me to take the opportunities available to me. The Music Department professors have guided us music students to a better understanding of music and the possibilities of what we can do with it.”

NPU Professor of Music Dr. Joseph Lill said about Alvarez, “She is a joy to be around, every day, every rehearsal. She is exactly what we look for in a student: someone who takes advantage of everything a small school offers and makes new students feel right at home.”

About the Presser Foundation

The Presser Foundation was established in 1939 under the will of the late Theodore Presser. It is one of the few private foundations in the United States dedicated solely to music education and music philanthropy. Many universities and independent institutions of higher education present the Presser award annually to recognize the accomplishments and contributions of a music major in their final year of undergraduate study.

The Foundation is committed to equitable, transparent, and forward-thinking philanthropy. For more information: www.presserfoundation.org.