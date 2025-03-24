North Park Theological Seminary Partners with Seminary Now for New Course

North Park Theological Seminary (NPTS) and Seminary Now announce the release of a new streaming video course featuring Dr. Max Lee, the Paul W. Brandel Chair of Biblical Studies at NPTS. Titled Colossians: A Disruptive Display of Christian Imagination, the course will be available beginning April 9 through Seminary Now.

As a leading New Testament scholar and dedicated educator, Lee is passionate about preparing students and ministry leaders to teach and apply Scripture faithfully. His course provides historical context and theological depth, making it an essential resource for pastors, teachers, and lifelong learners.

Key themes covered in the course include:

God as Creator and Redeemer

A call to faith and ministry

Building your life in Christ and His mission

A theology of the cross

In a world of chaos and uncertainty, Colossians continues to speak powerfully across the ages, calling believers to respond to the God revealed in Christ with dynamic faith and worship. Lee’s course provides a historical, theological, and pastoral introduction to this essential New Testament text, equipping learners to engage it for study, teaching, and personal devotion.

This course is part of Seminary Now’s growing library of streaming theological content. The digital learning platform provides accessible, high-quality education for church leaders and Christian communities.

