North Park University Expands Online Graduate Programs

North Park University is proud to announce the launch of its new suite of online graduate programs, designed to provide working professionals with flexible, high-quality education. Beginning September 2025, students will have the opportunity to pursue accredited degrees from North Park in an online format, allowing them to advance their careers while balancing work, family, and other priorities.

North Park is committed to making education more accessible by offering flexible online learning with multiple start dates throughout the year. This initiative removes traditional barriers to learning and provides students with the tools to succeed in an evolving workforce.

“At North Park, we are dedicated to providing innovative educational opportunities that meet the needs of today’s learners,” said Provost Michael Carr. “Shifting many of our graduate programs to an online format reflects our vision to meet students where they’re at and empower them with the skills and knowledge needed to lead lives of significance and service.”

The online offerings include:

Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Master of Arts in Educational Leadership with Principal Endorsement

Master of Business Administration

Master of Science in Nursing: Family Nurse Practitioner

To support this initiative, North Park has expanded its existing partnership with Risepoint, a leader in education technology that specializes in helping universities expand their online learning opportunities. For more than two years, North Park and Risepoint have successfully partnered together for the Direct Entry Master of Science in Nursing program, which helps fill a critical need for nurses nationwide.

“North Park University exemplifies what it means to be a values-driven institution committed to both access and excellence,” shared Risepoint CEO Fernando Bleichmar. “We’re proud to deepen our partnership and support their mission to deliver high-quality, flexible programs that meet real workforce and societal needs.”

Learn more about the available programs and how to apply.