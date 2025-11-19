North Park University Named Teach-Out Partner to Support Trinity Christian College Students

North Park University (NPU) has been approved as an official teach-out partner for Trinity Christian College, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring academic continuity, compassionate guidance, and access to high-quality, faith-based education.

Eligible Trinity Christian College students will be welcomed into a supportive pathway that honors their academic progress. By recognizing completed coursework and providing individualized credit evaluations, North Park will help students stay on track toward graduation with minimal disruption.

“We know that transitions of this kind can be deeply personal and challenging,” said Mary Surridge, president at North Park University. “Our commitment is to walk alongside each student with care, integrity, and support—ensuring that their academic goals remain within reach and that their faith continues to be nurtured in a welcoming community.”

As part of the teach-out partnership, students will receive one-on-one advising, simplified transfer pathways, and personalized financial aid reviews. North Park is also offering campus visits and information sessions so Trinity Christian students can meet faculty and staff and experience the university’s vibrant Christian community firsthand.

“North Park and Trinity share a common mission—educating students for lives of significance and service grounded in the Christian faith,” Surridge added. “We are honored to serve as a teach-out partner and to provide a place where students can continue to thrive academically, spiritually, and personally.”

Located on Chicago’s North Side, North Park University offers more than 40 undergraduate majors and a range of graduate and professional programs. With a diverse student body and strong focus on Christian values, intercultural understanding, and urban engagement, NPU provides a distinctive educational experience rooted in both compassion and excellence.

Trinity Christian students interested in exploring teach-out or transfer opportunities can contact North Park’s Office of Admissions at admissions@northpark.edu or visit the Trinity Christian College page on North Park’s website for additional information and resources.