North Park University Rises in Rankings, Welcomes Large Class

North Park University (NPU) saw its rankings rise significantly in several categories of the U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings, earning spot #54 among the best Regional Universities (Midwest)—an increase in nearly 20 spots from last year—and to #6 for Social Mobility – Regional Universities (Midwest), which is tied with NPU’s highest-ever ranking for this category.

“North Park University’s rise in multiple rankings tells the story of our sacred mission in action,” said President Mary K. Surridge. “We affirm and support our students, open doors of opportunity, and change life trajectories for generations to come through excellence in education and faithful service. We are poised and prepared to elevate and advance our mission even further.”

This fall also marks the first time in recent years that NPU has earned a badge in the Best Value – Regional Universities (Midwest) category at spot #25. The methodology for this ranking primarily considers academic quality relative to the average cost for undergraduate students after scholarships and aid, the percentage of students who receive scholarships and aid, and the percentage of that aid that students don’t need to pay back.

“These rankings affirm North Park’s commitment to delivering a high-quality, affordable education,” said Vice President for Enrollment Management, Marketing, and Strategic Planning Anthony Scola. “Our rise in overall standing and social mobility reflects the strength of our academic programs, the dedication of our faculty and staff, and our unwavering focus on supporting students from all backgrounds as they pursue lives of significance and service.”

NPU welcomed 562 new traditional undergraduate students this fall, a five-percent increase for this group compared to last fall. It also welcomed 455 first-year students, the third largest incoming group of first-year students in NPU history. The five largest first-year classes have all occurred in the last five recruitment cycles.

In its annual ranking, U.S. News & World Report considers 17 measures of academic quality at nearly 1,500 degree-seeking institutions. It also considers student satisfaction, attending costs, and campus life in determining its list.