NPU Biomedical Sciences Student Named Lincoln Laureate

Sofia Grivot Volkmann, a North Park senior studying chemistry, has been named the 2025 Lincoln Student Laureate, an honor bestowed on one graduating student from every four-year college and university in Illinois.

Presented in October by the Lincoln Academy of Illinois, the award recognizes students who excel in curricular and extracurricular activities and who work toward the betterment of humanity.

“I can think of few students in my more than 20 years teaching who better exemplify that quality,” said Assistant Dean of Sciences and Professor of Biology Matthew Schau. “Sofia is incredibly passionate about scientific research.”

Volkmann, who plans to attend graduate school, is currently working on a research project focused on the mechanism of cancer metastasis to the brain.

“I believe in this capacity she’ll make the world a better place,” Schau said of Volkmann, who grew up in Brazil, played two varsity sports and maintained a 4.0 grade point average throughout college. She worked four on-campus jobs to support herself in school, including in biology and chemistry lab prep and for campus safety where she often works night shifts.

Each Student Laureate receives the Abraham Lincoln Civic Engagement Award, a Lincoln medallion, a challenge coin, and a $1,000 check from The Lincoln Academy. Student Laureates are selected by their individual schools.