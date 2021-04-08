Rev. Richard B. Lucco S’79 Receives 2021 Seminary Alumni Award for Distinguished Service

When Rev. Richard B. Lucco S’79 came to North Park Theological Seminary to pursue a graduate degree in youth ministry, his life took a positive direction in many ways. “I said to God that the one thing I’d never do is become a pastor. Then, I fell in love with the Evangelical Covenant Church.”

After earning his Master of Divinity, Dick served in various pastoral roles for 25 years and is currently Pastor of Congregational Care and Spiritual Formation at Northwest Covenant Church. He also served the ECC as Superintendent of the Great Lakes Conference (2002–2011) and Executive Director of Ministry Development (2011–2018). Dick also was a member of North Park’s Board of Trustees (2007–2011).

The alumni award, which will be presented virtually, recognizes significant alumni contributions that reflect the Seminary’s core values and mission. “This award means so much because going to North Park literally changed my life,” says Dick. In addition to being called to pastoral ministry, Dick met his wife Valerie in the Seminary library. Married for 43 years, they have four sons, including two North Park graduates.

“It was a tremendous gift to make my deepest, lasting friendships at North Park and to discover a church and community I could be part of, and share in the freedom of Christ,” says Dick.