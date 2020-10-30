Student Laureate Jessica Torres Honored by The Lincoln Academy of Illinois

North Park senior Jessica Torres, majoring in elementary education with an ESL, Bilingual, and Special Education Endorsement, will be recognized for her excellence in curricular and extracurricular activities by The Lincoln Academy of Illinois. During the November 10th virtual ceremony, Torres will be honored as a top student among Illinois’ colleges and universities, along with a congratulatory statement made by Governor J. B. Pritzker and members of The Lincoln Academy.

Nominees meet the criteria of being a senior in a college of Illinois exemplifying leadership characteristics of Abraham Lincoln: courage, empathy, honesty, and integrity.

When learning about the nomination, Torres felt a great honor to have been selected by her professors in the School of Education. “As a first-generation Hispanic college student, I am reminded of all who have encouraged, prayed, and stood by my side these past four years,” said Torres.

Torres will receive a letter and certificate of merit signed by Gov. Pritzker, a Lincoln medallion, a challenge coin, and a $500 check from The Lincoln Academy. Student Laureates are selected by their individual schools. “I strongly believe this award is the result of hard work and commitment to my studies and community involvement on and off campus. It is an honor to have been selected out of the many candidates and to be representing this institution,” said Torres.

Torres plans to return to North Park and pursue a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership. “With my graduate studies, I plan to make a difference in our school system, carry-out essential duties for student achievement, and shape young children into future leaders,” said Torres.