130 Stories: Nancy Stenberg Carlson

“As I moved into adulthood, it was important for me to better understand and engage with a wider community than the comfortable one close to me. My awareness of the broader Chicago community developed significantly in my final semester when I was student teaching. In the Spring of 1968, I was riding a bus on Kedzie each morning and experiencing more of the world’s diversity than ever before as it headed south to Humboldt Park and Lowell School. When my supervising teacher realized I spoke Spanish, she gave me the responsibility of teaching her five Spanish-speaking students. In this 1:5 ratio, I was able to clearly witness the children’s development and excitement for learning. This early recognition of the impact that caring for and connecting with individual children can have remained with me throughout my teaching career. It also helped me realize the barriers that so many face. After Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in April, the neighborhoods I passed on the bus and the one I taught in experienced incredible violence and volatility as people expressed pent-up frustration. Witnessing this was a pivotal awakening for me, creating an intent to be more aware of what is going on in my broader community, my country, and in the world, and to become more sensitive to the untold challenges facing individuals, people groups, and society in general.”