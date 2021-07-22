North Park Named a College of Distinction in 2021-2022 Cohort

North Park has been recognized for its honorable commitment to engaged, hands-on education by Colleges of Distinction, a one-of-a-kind guide for college-bound students. As an institution whose primary goals are based on student success and satisfaction, North Park claims its honor as one of the renowned Colleges of Distinction.

Colleges of Distinction’s longstanding support for student-centered schools highlight those that traditional rankings often overlook. Founder Wes Creel created Colleges of Distinction to draw more attention to schools like North Park whose student-centered education prevails in applying theory to practice while fostering a dynamic learning community.

Colleges of Distinction’s selection process comprises a sequence of in-depth research and detailed interviews with the schools about each institution’s freshman experience and retention efforts alongside its general education programs, career development, strategic plan, student satisfaction, and more—and accepting only those that adhere to the Four Distinctions: Engaged Students, Great Teaching, Vibrant Community, and Successful Outcomes. These principles are all informed by the High-Impact Practices to prioritize the ways that institutions enable students to have a fulfilling, individualized college experience.

Every student has their own unique set of abilities, their own goals, and their own ideal settings in which they would thrive,” said Creel. “That’s why we don’t rank our schools. It’s about finding the best opportunities for each individual’s needs and desires.” North Park’s inclusion is informed by the unique ways it commits to achieving success.

Creel and his colleagues found that the most popular college rankings systems rely on metrics like peer reputation, size of endowment, and alumni salaries. They knew instead that the effective strategies for student satisfaction and outcomes were the kinds of engaging experiences found at North Park: experiential-based learning curriculum, service-learning programs, diversity and global learning programs, interdisciplinary programs, collaborative assignments and projects, undergraduate research opportunities, living-learning cohort communities, common intellectual experiences, study abroad, and internships.

Creel continued, “It’s inspiring to see North Park commit to the learning styles and community involvement that will best allow their students to succeed in and beyond their college years.”