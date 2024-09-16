NPU Community Invited to a Homecoming for All

North Park’s 99th annual Homecoming schedule is filled with events designed to allow students, alumni, faculty and staff, and neighbors to celebrate together. “In the planning process, we asked ourselves, ‘Who is Homecoming for?’ and created programming inclusive of all North Park community members,” said Jasanna Tayler, alumni engagement manager.

The 2024 festivities kick off Thursday, October 10, and include a tour of North Park’s architecture, an alumni art exhibition, a music showcase, an alumni award ceremony, and a handful of sporting events. The weekend’s highlight is the Homecoming Festival on Saturday, one of the events intended to integrate Vikings of all ages and backgrounds. The festival will feature yard games, face-painting, mini-golf and food from local favorites Tre Kronor and Los Asadores Mexican Grill.

Tickets are $40 when purchased online between now and September 30, with tickets purchased onsite costing $50. Children under 18 are admitted free with a ticket holding adult. All Homecoming passes include a free sweatshirt designed by Emerson Cobbley BA ’24.

To register and for a complete schedule of events, click here.