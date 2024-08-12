Retired North Park School of Education Dean Appointed Interim Co-Superintendent at Chicagoland District

Former North Park University School of Education Dean Rebecca Nelson was unanimously approved as co-interim superintendent for Community High School District 128, which comprises Libertyville High School and Vernon Hills High School. Nelson was dean from 2008–21, a position from which she retired. She serves as co-superintendent alongside Raymond Lechner, with whom she has successfully worked as a team on several interim assignments, most recently at Hinsdale Township High School District 86. Read more at the Daily Herald.