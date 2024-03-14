Revolutionizing Campus Dining: North Park Introduces Checkout-Free Market Powered by Amazon

On March 4, North Park University opened its renovated Viking Market & Café, featuring brand-new Just Walk Out technology from Amazon.

The checkout-free store allows students to scan their campus cards via the GrubHub app (or use a credit card) to enter, grab their items, and walk out. The technology tracks what visitors select and charges them virtually. The space includes a remodeled longue with new furniture, creating a relaxing area for students—especially those who commute—to study, eat, and spend time together.