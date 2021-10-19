The North Park Research Experience for Summer Students (NPRESS) resumed in-person this summer on Wednesday, September 1, in the Helwig Board Room. A university tradition, NPRESS provides undergraduate students the opportunity to complete graduate-level research over eight weeks. Students apply along with a faculty mentor, proposing their research projects. The following four seniors were selected to be a part of the 2021 cohort:

Erinn Borg, Psychology

Vladimira (Mira) Cechova, Psychology

Damaris Cifuentes, Exercise Science

Jason Andrew (JDrew) McGovern, Biblical and Theological Studies

Erinn Borg

Faculty Mentor: Dr. Elizabeth Gray

Erinn Borg studied the impact of telecommuting on student job-satisfaction and work-life balance. She conducted field research with 50 students enrolled in summer courses at North Park.

Mira Cechova

Faculty Mentor: Dr. Kathryn O’Toole

Mira Cechova researched college students’ psychological well-being (PWB) to understand the influence of online coursework, self-efficacy, motivation, and a growth mindset. Through her project, Cechova quantified how the transition to online learning during a pandemic affected college students and their PWB. Her presentation also offers solutions to how the University may better support a population that already struggles with stress.

Cechova applied for NPRESS per Dr. Yoojin Choi’s recommendation, who encouraged Cechova to pursue this unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience. In addition to learning valuable research skills, Cechova highlights the ability to strengthen relationships with faculty, “NPRESS is a great way to interact with faculty in a more professional way rather than just student/teacher interactions. We have some amazing faculty at NPU, and I wouldn’t have been able to get this research done without them.”

Encouraging students to apply for NPRESS, Cechova says, “NPRESS is honestly an amazing and rewarding experience, and I have so many good things to say about it. I think there’s no better way to really understand research than to jump in and participate first-hand in both planning and executing a research project. This is something you will never regret.”

Damaris Cifuentes

Faculty Mentor: Dr. Bryan Cobb

Damaris Cifuentes investigated the relationship between Reactive Strength Index (RSI) and an upcoming injury screening tool called the Landing Error Scoring System (LESS). In order to directly identify injury risk, specifically anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries, she assessed poor biomechanical jump-landing techniques. Modifying the current LESS procedure, she aimed to create a more sport specific demand within the test as well as a more accurate injury risk assessment.

Cifuentes, interested in pursuing a career in biomechanical research, learned about NPRESS through Dr. Cobb. Cifuentes is grateful for the opportunity to partake in graduate level research as an undergraduate student. “I was able to gain more exposure to different types of technology commonly seen in the biomechanical field, which was very helpful as I was able to get hands-on experience. I consider Dr. Cobb a good mentor as he has pushed me to excel in my academics as well as my desired career path,” said Cifuentes.

JDrew McGovern

Faculty Mentor: Dr. Boaz Johnson

JDrew McGovern researched social, historical, and religious issues in Colombia, Central America. Additionally, he utilized a theological foundation to analyze and critique a peace-building project called SEHPAZ in El Bagre, Colombia initiated by North Park graduates, Julio and Katie Isaza. Focusing on the themes of creation, sin, and the Gospel, JDrew offered further solutions and a model for participating in the mission of God and restoring ‘shalom’ in Colombia as well as other parts of the world.

“All four NPRESS 2021 students made a great impression on the gathering of faculty, staff and students, showing high quality graduate-level research,” said Dr. Rajkumar Boaz Johnson, the chair of the NPRESS 2021 Final Presentations.