Swedish Student Emmy Jonasson’s Love of Science Takes her to Taiwan

Emmy Jonasson, a fourth-year Biology major from Sweden, originally came to North Park to study theatre. But all that changed when she started taking science classes here, and before she knew it, she was taking part in a research fellowship in Taiwan this past summer.

Encouraged to apply to the program by Associate Professor of Biology Timothy Lin, Jonasson sent an application and letters of recommendation and ended up being one of the six people selected for the program.

She traveled to Tunghai University, where she spent hours in the Cell Lab performing colorectal cancer research by growing, taking care of, and studying cells in small petri dishes.

“I got to learn a lot about the culture, a lot about the science, and it was a lot of fun. I really enjoy cancer research now because of it,” Jonasson said.

At the end of the project, Jonasson and the other students involved in the fellowship presented their research. Based on the work that was done and how it was presented, she won an award for having the best research presentation.

As an international student, Jonasson was drawn to North Park’s connections with Sweden. She’s grateful for being exposed to science here.

“I definitely feel like North Park has helped me have an appreciation for science,” said Jonasson, who is also president of the Tri Beta Biology Honors Society and a member of the American Medical Student Association at North Park.

Jonasson plans on entering an MB/PhD program and conducting research related to either cancer or cell biology after graduating in May.

“I feel that I’ve been really lucky in all the opportunities that I’ve had here,” Jonasson said.