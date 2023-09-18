North Park Rises 10 Spots in Rankings

North Park has significantly moved up the charts in two key categories in the U.S. News & World Report annual rankings. In the 2023 list, North Park was ranked #29 for best Regional Universities in the Midwest, up from #39 last year, and was ranked #8 for Top Performers on Social Mobility in the Midwest, up from #15 last year.

The social mobility ranking means North Park excels at helping students from underprivileged backgrounds enroll in and finish college.

In its annual ranking, U.S. News & World Report considered 17 measures of academic quality at 1,500 degree-seeking institutions. The magazine also takes into account student satisfaction, attending costs, and campus life in determining its rankings.