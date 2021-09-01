130 Stories: Denise Fuentes

Denise Fuentes, G’20, MBA

“The day I picked up my cap and gown was magical. It was the middle of the pandemic, but I took a half day at work and drove to the city with my parents. I am a first-generation college student and the first in my family to obtain a graduate level degree. It was really special to share that moment with my parents. When I spoke with Tanya in Student Services, I think I cried. We took pictures and, of course, stopped at the bookstore for more NPU swag.

“My MBA program was already virtual, so the pandemic didn’t drastically change my experience, but it did give me more time to dedicate to my studies. Finance and numbers are not my strong suit, so I reached out to my professors for additional resources and support. The advice and perspectives they shared have really stuck with me.”

