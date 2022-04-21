130 Stories: Terrance Smith

“North Park has served as a community that has aided the growth and development of me as a student and a musician, both professionally and personally. I had the opportunity to tour nationally and internationally with the gospel choir and with the university choir. We went to Sweden, California on the west coast, and New Jersey and Boston on the east coast. Singing, leading, and playing a role in the community really helped me grow as a person.

“Dr. Helen Hawkins, who retired last year, also made my time at North Park memorable. Because of our relationship, I was recommended for her position as the Director of the Gospel Choir, which is how I am now a part of North Park faculty and staff. Dr. Julia Davids is a great mentor, too, and is now one of my colleagues. I am excited and grateful that North Park gave me the opportunity to develop my story and that I now have the privilege of sharing my experiences and joy that have been a part of my journey with students and generations to come. We are better together.”