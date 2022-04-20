130 Stories: Joan McPherson

I had been serving as an associate minister and wanted to attend seminary to improve my knowledge of the Bible, but I had two small children and only a high school education. Even my pastor said he didn’t think this could happen, but for me this was a faith journey. I wanted to be an example of what God can do.

I quit a really nice job with the US Treasury and went to North Park. I was an older student, from a Pentecostal background, with no undergraduate degree. I was so impressed with the warmth in how they received me. They recognized my experience in business and public speaking and let me enroll.

One day I accepted a ride home from a classmate, and my husband became jealous. He was verbally abusive and threatened me. I was not physically hurt, but emotionally devastated. I had my pride and didn’t want to tell the school, but I had to. I had to look for a place to stay. I was not working. My church of 25 years abandoned me. I was undone.

North Park was the stranger that picked me up when I was in the middle of the road. They cared for me. They bandaged my wounds. I stayed on campus, and my kids grew up at North Park. I worked for two years at Covenant headquarters, I made new friends, and the faculty helped me realize I had not been called by my church, I had been called by God.

With master’s degrees in theology and management, I wound up with a job as the Director of Education for the African American Leadership Partnership supporting African American pastors pursuing graduate degrees. Since then, I’ve had the opportunity to speak and serve at churches of almost every denomination.

When I look back at my life, my foundation is in Christ, but I have to give credit to North Park for believing in me. The University, Seminary, and North Park Covenant Church supported us, loved us, and gave me hope in a very difficult time in my life. I will always love this school!