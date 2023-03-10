Chicago’s Team of the Moment

North Park’s historic men’s basketball 2023 season run is gaining attention from the city it calls home. The team was featured in a Chicago Sun-Times article highlighting North Park’s humble roots as a basis for building a major basketball comeback. Head Coach Sean Smith brought in nine transfers to complete the team this year and a few early wins set off a “lightbulb” for the players.

“Our team motto this year, because we have been at the bottom of Division III in a lot of ways, is: Nothing to lose and everything to prove,” Smith told the Sun-Times. Read the full article.