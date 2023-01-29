North Park Alumnus Nominated for Grammy Award in Music Education

Trevor Nicholas (’08) is a top ten finalist for the 2023 Music Educator Award. Nicholas also made it to the top ten for the award last Grammy season.

“Basically, the purpose of this Grammy is to honor the people who’ve poured into the musicians who have gotten Grammys.”

Nicholas, a vocal ensemble teacher at Senn High School, always knew music was his passion after health issues as a child left him indoors by the piano most days.

While he knew the topic, the medium was difficult to nail down. Nicholas began at NPU’s School of Music, Art, and Theatre as a music education major with an instrumental focus but switched to a choral focus his senior year.