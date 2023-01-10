Roseland Portrait Project Exhibit Featured in ABC News

Roseland Portrait Project, the Carlson Tower Gallery’s current exhibit, was featured in ABC 7 News’ Localish program. The 310-panel exhibit features 404 portraits of residents of Roseland, a Far South Side neighborhood of Chicago with a history of disinvestment and crime.

Roseland Christian Ministries commissioned John Bakker to paint the project to commemorate the life of Percy Julian High School star athlete Andre Taylor, who was shot to death in 2016. The exhibit includes Roseland residents from all backgrounds and vocations, from aldermen and business owners to children and homeless residents. Bakker said his motivation for the project is rooted in his belief that all people matter.

The portraits are on view through Tuesday, January 17, and will eventually reside at Roseland Christian Ministries at 109th Street and Michigan Avenue.

Learn more about the exhibit at the ABC News website.