130 Stories: Ashley Rewolinski

Ashley Rewolinski, C’14, Music in Violin Performance

“The School of Music at North Park University provided me with endless opportunities to not only grow as a musician, but as a leader. As a violinist and arts administrator, I look back at my time at North Park with so much gratitude for my experiences that are extremely rare for an undergraduate music major. I performed a hidden gem of the violin repertoire and my personal favorite violin concerto, Louis Spohr’s Violin Concerto no.8, with the University Orchestra during my sophomore year. Taking music compositions in the later part of my undergraduate studies helped me reach my creative potential and learn so much about myself as a musician. I will never forget performing my own compositions during my senior recital. Those pieces were so distinctively me, and I love sharing them in my professional life to this day.

“My very first solo performance as a North Parker was just one month into my first semester! It was a chamber music concert off campus, and I was one of the soloists in Vivaldi’s Concerto for Three Violins where I would be performing with my violin professor. An hour before the concert started, I was the first to arrive at the venue and received a frantic call from my violin professor who had lost his sheet music for the concert. I quickly acquired music from our pianist and created parts for my professor to use. It was a true sheet music emergency! Back in 2010, a career as an Orchestra Librarian wasn’t even on my radar; now that I work full time as an Orchestra Librarian for the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, I look back on that moment proudly saying that is where it all began!“