130 Stories: Britta Mitchell

Britta Mitchell, Asst. Director of Graduate Admission, School of Education, C’06, G’21

“One of the most vivid memories from my time as an undergraduate was the opportunity to take a summer study abroad class with Professors Mirza, McDonald, and Vic. I love science but was intimidated to take college level biology and physics. The class focused on the biology and physics of Iceland. We spent six weeks in the classroom and twelve amazing days in Iceland. From the solar eclipse to the fish hatcheries, the genetics lab, and the amazing waterfalls, I could not have asked for a better international experience nor better teachers. It was one of many opportunities at North Park to explore the world and become part of a global community.



“Being a part of the North Park community is being connected to the past and present. I am a fifth generation North Parker on my mother’s side. I am half Swedish, a part of the Covenant denomination, and a North Park staff member. I have been part of this campus since my birth and have been given the opportunity to grow here. It was during my undergraduate program that I found my voice and began to speak out against the injustice I saw in the world. At that time North Park was seeking to address diversity in a real way—challenging us to think globally and examine our place in this world. When I returned five years ago, the student population had changed. The community was vibrant with diversity, and there was a growing population of first-generation students. It made me think of my great-great grandfather who came to this country as an immigrant and studied to become a pastor at North Park Seminary. He was separated from his family and had to learn a new language. Over the last 130 years, the campus has grown, many people have passed through the doors, and we are still a beacon for those that are new to this country. We know what it means to be the immigrant and the legacy. We stand in the past and the present, with the constant goal to serve the students of this institution. We prepare them to go out and serve their communities as global citizens, challenge social norms, and love as Christ loves us. That is what the North Park community means to me.“