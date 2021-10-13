130 Stories: Hailey Bianco

Hailey Bianco, C’23, Advertising and Art, Volleyball

“Mental health was not openly discussed among my volleyball team, and I wanted to help make it less taboo. I decided to start the North Park chapter of The Hidden Opponent because I saw a need for community. We started our chapter with about 25 student-athletes. This past season I heard more open conversations about internal struggles that we as athletes have been facing, especially during COVID. It has been very motivating to me to see so many student-athletes come forward who are eager to be involved.

“This past season I was facing a lot of personal struggles on top of the pandemic, which made giving my all to the team very difficult. From the beginning Coach Sopocy was supportive of me and my needs, making sure I knew that my well-being came before volleyball. I ended up deciding to take a step back from the sport, and the support I’ve received has helped me take control and take care of my mental health rather than pushing it to the side. During this difficult time, I became more involved in University Ministries and built a close relationship with Pastor T. He provided me a safe space to talk openly and drew me closer to God. My faith was the most important thing that got me through this past year. Learning to slow down and be still led to me developing a deep sense of gratitude and helped me rest my mind.“