130 Stories: Geraldine Debeuf

Geraldine Debeuf , C’10, ISEP Program, France

“As a French student studying abroad for a year, I learned so much at North Park, about people and about myself. My favorite memories at North Park were Halloween on Campus (we don’t celebrate it much in France), dances at Navy Pier, Spanish classes with Cherie Meacham, and basketball games . . . So many great memories!

“North Park is special to me because the staff, the teachers, and the students are all the nicest people! And Chicago is a wonderful city that will be in my heart forever. My husband and I had our first baby last November, and I really hope she can have an experience abroad like I did at North Park because I know she won’t regret it!”